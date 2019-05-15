Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a disturbance on Edward Burdis Street

A man who suffered serious injuries in an assault has died.

Paul Hutchison was taken to hospital following a disturbance on Edward Burdis Street in Sunderland at 02:50 BST on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, from the city's Ford Estate, died on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later released on bail, and the investigation was ongoing.

A spokesman said: "This assault has come following a disturbance in the street and we understand a number of people were in the area, so may have seen something.

"Residents are likely to have heard raised voices prior to the assault and may have witnessed an argument outside of an address.

"I would like to thank members of the public who have already got in touch and passed on information to police, and would ask any witnesses yet to come forward to please pick up the phone."