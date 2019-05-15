Image copyright NCJ Media Image caption Councils have been ordered to slash emissions levels by 2021

Introducing a clean air zone in Newcastle would be a "disaster" and lead to increased bus fares and some routes being cancelled, it is claimed.

Under the government plans buses would pay £50 a day to enter the zone.

The North East Bus Operators' Association opposes the idea and is backing alternative plans for tolls on three bridges across the Tyne.

It would mean buses would not have to pay a fee but must meet emission standards or face being banned.

Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption There are plans for either a Clean Air Zone or Low Emission Zone in Newcastle City Centre

Councils are to impose charges on drivers of the most polluting vehicles after being ordered by the government to slash dangerous emissions levels by 2021, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

The plan is to tackle emissions in three Tyneside areas - the Central Motorway between the Tyne Bridge and the Swan House roundabout, stretches of the A1 past Swalwell, Whickham and Blaydon, and the Coast Road near Wallsend.

There are two options open to public consultation:

A Clear Air Zone (CAZ) in which cars and taxis that fail to meet minimum emissions standards would pay £12.50 a day to enter, with the most polluting buses and lorries paying £50 a day.

Or:

Tolls of up to £3.40 on the three major road bridges across the River Tyne, known as the Low Emission Zone (LEZ). Buses and HGVs which meet the council's emission standards will pay nothing- if they do not, they will be banned from the city centre.

Martijn Gilbert, chair of the bus association, said: "We have to do more to improve the environment in our region and that's why we're keen to get behind the more practical and balanced option of the LEZ and bridge tolls, where we know the bus can be a force for good and our regional economy can continue to thrive."

Newcastle City Council said it could not comment on the bus chiefs' warnings until after the consultation ends on Friday.