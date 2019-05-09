Vic Reeves' Mountain of Turkish Delight visits Newcastle
An artist more famous for being an award-winning comedian has opened an exhibition in Newcastle.
Jim Moir - better known as presenter and comedian Vic Reeves - is showing a collection of drawings and paintings at the city's Biscuit Factory.
Born in Leeds, Moir grew up in Darlington and many of the 100 works in A Mountain of Turkish Delight feature characters and sights from the north of England.
As Reeves, he has worked with Bob Mortimer on shows such as Vic Reeves Big Night Out and Shooting Stars.
In 2017 he had a three-month stint on Coronation Street and confused viewers of Celebrity Masterchef by appearing under his birth name.
Moir has published two books of his art, and hosted exhibitions of his artworks at venues including the Saatchi Gallery and the Whitechapel Gallery in London.
The exhibition is on at the Biscuit Factory until 19 May.