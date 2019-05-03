Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Barry Radford was believed to have moved back to the UK in 2000

A paedophile abused boys in the UK having fled Australia where he was wanted for sexual offences.

Barry Radford was jailed for 12 years after admitting grooming, taking indecent pictures of one of his victims and possessing more than 1,000 images.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been wanted for sexual offences in Australia in 1999 but was not arrested as he had moved back to the UK.

Australian police said arrest warrants had been issued.

The Australian authorities contacted Interpol in 2007 after Northumbria Police stopped Northumberland-based Radford for a driving offence.

But he was not returned to Australia and in 2009 the authorities there revoked the warrants.

Radford's UK offending came to light in 2018 when one of his victims went to the police.

Barry Radford took victims away in his camper van

The court heard the 53-year-old, of no fixed abode, preyed on boys in Northumberland after gaining the trust of their parents.

He gave them money, bought them expensive trainers, let them drink and smoke cannabis at his home and took them for trips in his camper van.

Radford took photos of one of his victims when he was passed out through drink and drugs, and on another occasion paid him to be allowed to take more indecent pictures.

His victim said: "Barry is a very dangerous man, he knows exactly what he was doing."

Judge Amanda Rippon told Radford his offending had a "profound effect" on the lives of his victims and their mental health.

Outside court, a New South Wales Police spokesman said two arrest warrants were issued for Radford.

He said it would be "inappropriate to comment on further action" by the Australian force.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the UK force had "no power of arrest" on behalf of the Australian police.