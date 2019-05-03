Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nikki Allan had been stabbed 37 times

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering of a seven-year-old girl more than 25 years ago.

The body of Nikki Allan, who had been stabbed 37 times, was found in a derelict building near her Sunderland home in October 1992.

In 2017, advances in forensics enabled the DNA of a man to be recovered from existing samples.

Northumbria Police said the suspect had been released under investigation.

A force spokesman said: "This week, a man was arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan.

"He has been released under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing."

Image caption Nikki Allan's body was found in a then derelict building near the family's Sunderland home

Two years after Nikki's death, neighbour George Herron was acquitted of her murder.

The trial heard that although he had confessed to the killing, a judge ruled police had used "oppressive methods" during questioning and he was found not guilty.

In October 2017, detectives said fresh DNA evidence had been recovered from evidence samples taken at the time of the child's death.