Image caption Sunderland prides itself on being one of the first counts to declare

Labour has held on to Sunderland Council, though its share of the vote has gone down sharply.

UKIP, the Lib Dems and Greens all gained their first seats on the council and the Conservatives also took seats at Labour's expense, which lost a total of nine seats.

Labour also held on to South Tyneside, although it lost five seats - four to the Independents and one to the Greens.

Counting continues to take place for North Tyneside and Newcastle councils.