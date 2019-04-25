Image copyright Google Image caption Chesters Gardens in Crawcrook curves round in a horseshoe

Police believe they may have found the body of a missing woman.

Mother-of-four Sorrelle Bamford, from Gateshead, was last seen at a house on Chesters Gardens, Crawcrook.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday morning and Northumbria Police said a search team had found a body near the River Tyne in Wylam.

Supt Peter Bent said: "Although formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe that the woman may be Sorrelle."

Police officers will be posted near where she was found while inquires continue, the force said.