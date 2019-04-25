Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Julie Elliott has represented Sunderland Central since 2010

A man has denied harassing his MP on social media.

Leonard Lowther is accused of making accusations last year that Sunderland Central Labour MP Julie Elliott was "perverting the course of justice".

Mr Lowther, 64, of Marine Walk, Roker, denied one count of harassment when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court.

His case has been adjourned until 21 May. Ms Elliott has been the MP for Sunderland Central since 2010.