Roker man denies harassing Sunderland Central MP
- 25 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied harassing his MP on social media.
Leonard Lowther is accused of making accusations last year that Sunderland Central Labour MP Julie Elliott was "perverting the course of justice".
Mr Lowther, 64, of Marine Walk, Roker, denied one count of harassment when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court.
His case has been adjourned until 21 May. Ms Elliott has been the MP for Sunderland Central since 2010.