Image caption Helena Atay told the court her husband regularly hit her

A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death said he was violent towards her throughout the marriage, a court has heard.

Helena Atay, also known as Karine, denies murdering 45-year-old Atakan Atay at their Birtley home in October.

Giving evidence at Newcastle Crown Court, the 42-year-old said her husband regularly slapped her and even held a knife to her stomach.

She said he also grabbed her round the throat and called her "fat".

Mrs Atay also told jurors her husband said she was "disgusting" and that no-one else would want her.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Atay was stabbed in the chest

Mr Atay was stabbed in the chest just below a tattoo in memory of his daughter Sophie, who died from cancer aged three.

The court has previously heard a "craving for alcohol" led to a confrontation when the accused tried to go out to buy wine.

The trial continues.