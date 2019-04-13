Image copyright Abbey Green Image caption Steven Fairbairn was a "always smiling", his family said

A memorial service will be held later to mark the life of a British man who died when he crashed in an off-road rally in Texas.

Steven Fairbairn, 25, from Newcastle, died in hospital after his 4x4 vehicle crashed at the Rednecks with Paychecks Spring Break event on 16 March.

The service is at Holy Cross Church in the Fenham area of the city.

Mourners have been asked not to wear black as Mr Fairbairn was "a colourful character".

The event has been described as a "celebration of life".

A funeral for Mr Fairbairn was held on 23 March in Duncan, Oklahoma, where he moved 18 months ago.

He had proposed to his American fiancée Abbey Green just two weeks before his death.

Image copyright Abbey Green Image caption Mr Fairbairn's partner, Abbey Green, said participants were asked to sign a waiver, which she described as "signing your life away"

The Rednecks with Paychecks event was attended by about 10,000 people, according to Chief Deputy Jack Lawson, of Montague County Sheriff's Office.

Local media reported Mr Fairbairn was driving a 4x4 which collided head-on with another all-terrain vehicle at the festival in Saint Jo, 75 miles north-west of Dallas.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled his death an accident due to "blunt head trauma".