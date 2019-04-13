Image copyright Beamish Image caption The "Box 40" is making its first appearance at Beamish and will be at the museum until August

Locomotives, traction engines and lorries from the golden age of steam are rolling back the years for visitors to a North East museum.

More than 140 vehicles dating from before the 1930s are at Beamish, in County Durham, for the four-day Great North Steam Fair.

Among the highlights is the "Box 40" tramcar, which is so-called because of its box-like appearance.

It was built in 1914 for the Blackpool and Fleetwood Tramroad Company.

Other attractions include the first 15in gauge locomotives to run at the museum, called River Irt and Katie.

The sole surviving 1906 Morriss steam car is also on show.

It was one of only four ever built.

Image copyright Beamish Image caption In all, 25 road steam vehicles are being showcased across the four-day event

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Manchester Tram 765, built in 1914, will be on show at Beamish until late June

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Motorbikes are among the 120 internal combustion vehicles

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Fire engines of the early 20th Century had a much different look to today's vehicles

Image copyright Beamish Image caption River Irt is on loan from Cumbria's Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway

Image copyright Beamish Image caption This car was manufactured by the Wolverhampton-based Star Motor Company

Image copyright Beamish Image caption Puffing Billy is transporting visitors at the museum's Waggonway

The Great North Steam Fair runs until Sunday 14 April.