Image caption A woman's body was found at a house in Links View in Ashington

A woman has been charged with murdering a 73-year-old woman who was found dead at a house.

Northumbria Police said the body of Odessa Carey was discovered in Links View in Ashington, Northumberland, on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman, also named Odessa Carey, has been charged with her murder.

Ms Carey, of no fixed abode, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later.