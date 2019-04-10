Tyne & Wear

Police name suspected Ashington murder victim

  • 10 April 2019
Scene of Ashington murder
Image caption A woman's body was found at a house on Links View in Ashington

The name of a woman found dead at a house in Ashington has been released.

Police said they believe the woman found in Links View was 73-year-old Odessa Carey, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this extremely difficult time."

A 35-year-old woman arrested in Guide Post on Monday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

