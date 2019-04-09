Image caption Mrs Atay denies murder and will claim self defence, the jury was told

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death has been played a recording of a call to the ambulance service.

Helena Atay, also known as Karine, denies murdering 45-year-old Atakan Atay at their Birtley home in October.

In the 17-minute recording, a woman is heard saying "I'm sorry" and telling paramedics "we had a fight".

Newcastle Crown Court was told the 42-year-old, who denies murder, attacked her husband in a row over wine.

The prosecution said a "craving for alcohol" led to a confrontation after she tried to leave the family home to buy wine and Mr Atay tried to police her drinking.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mr Atay was stabbed in the chest

He was stabbed in the chest just below a tattoo for his daughter Sophie, who died from cancer aged three.

During the 999 call, the woman is head to say "don't give up" and "we're going to get you an ambulance".

The trial continues.