Image copyright Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The car's occupants had climbed through the sun roof

Three people had to be rescued from the roof of their car after it became stranded on a ford.

They had tried to cross Wooler Water at Haugh Head, Northumberland, but melted snow had raised the level water level and the vehicle became swamped, forcing the trio to climb through the sun roof.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene, near Wooler, at 17:35 BST on Friday.

An inflatable raft was used to bring the beleaguered trio back to dry land.

A spokesman warned drivers to take care near water, and "never attempt to cross a ford or road in a vehicle if surface water is visible".