Tyne & Wear

HGV driver charged over A19 road death in County Durham

  • 8 April 2019
John Terence Robinson Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption John Robinson died at the scene of the crash of the A19 in County Durham

A HGV driver has been charged over the death of a 24-year-old man after a crash on the A19 in County Durham.

John Robinson, from Peterlee, died when his car collided with a HGV at the A1231 junction at Washington shortly after midnight on 13 March.

Northumbria Police said the 56-year-old HGV driver, of no fixed address, had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites