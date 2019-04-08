HGV driver charged over A19 road death in County Durham
8 April 2019
A HGV driver has been charged over the death of a 24-year-old man after a crash on the A19 in County Durham.
John Robinson, from Peterlee, died when his car collided with a HGV at the A1231 junction at Washington shortly after midnight on 13 March.
Northumbria Police said the 56-year-old HGV driver, of no fixed address, had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates later.