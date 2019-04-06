Image copyright Beth Elliott Image caption Kiefer Sutherland will close the festival on 21 July

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland is to headline a festival on Tyneside celebrating American music.

The star of films such as The Lost Boys, A Few Good Men and and TV series 24 will close Gateshead's SummerTyne Americana Festival in July.

The star released his debut album in 2016 and is about to release a follow-up at the end of the month.

Organisers of the festival at the Sage Gateshead described Sutherland's appearance as a coup for the event.

'New generation'

The festival will run from 19 July to 21 July and will also feature KD Lang and New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, recently seen alongside Bradley Cooper in the Oscar-winning film A Star is Born.

Tamsin Austin, the event's director of performance programme said: "We're really proud that SummerTyne is such a long established festival in the Country/Americana music calendar and this is why we continue to attract serious heavyweights as well as a whole new generation of rising stars.

"This year we have Kiefer Sutherland who brings strong links to film a curiosity factor."

Sutherland has become increasingly involved in country music, mixing elements of Americana, folk, rock and blues.