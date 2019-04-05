Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown had an "infectious" smile, his family said

A man has denied murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death on a night out.

Connor Brown, 18, was found with serious injuries outside The Borough pub in Sunderland in the early hours of 24 February and later died.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square in the city, pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to murder.

Co-accused Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, Sunderland, did not enter a plea to a murder charge at the same hearing.

A trial has been set for 2 July.