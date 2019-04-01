Washington 'gas explosion': Homes evacuated after blast
- 1 April 2019
A block of flats has been evacuated after a suspected gas explosion in one of the apartments.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said casualties were reported but injuries are not thought to be serious.
The blast blew open the front of a flat in Collingwood Court, Washington, Sunderland, at about midday.
North East Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital. Crews from three fire stations attended the blast.