Woman arrested after man's body found in Jarrow house
- 1 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested after the body of a man was found by police at a house in Jarrow.
Officers were called just after 12.40 BST on Sunday to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Thames Avenue.
Emergency services also attended, but the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 44-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody helping officers with their inquiries. Police are trying to contact the man's next of kin.