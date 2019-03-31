Durham man charged with murdering brother in stabbing
- 31 March 2019
A man has been charged with murdering his brother in a stabbing.
Damien Banks, 34, was found unconscious and with injuries to his chest at a property on Turnbull Close in County Durham, shortly after 01:30 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died.
Vincent Bell, 35, of Turnbull Close, was arrested at a nearby address and is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.