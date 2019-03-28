Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sunderland Pizza Hut burglar uses Pepsi to cover tracks

A burglar who tried to use Pepsi to wash away a trail of blood left during a raid on a Pizza Hut has been jailed.

William Trotter, 37, cut himself when he smashed into the chain's Sunderland branch last December, pocketing £100.

CCTV footage showed him returning minutes later armed with a bottle of the soft drink in a bid to destroy evidence of his crime.

Trotter, who admitted a total of four burglaries, was sentenced to four years and one month.

At Newcastle Crown Court, he further pleaded guilty to a count of common assault.

Fizzy liquid

The court heard he had broken into the Pizza Hut on St Luke's Terrace in the early hours of 17 December.

Video from inside the restaurant shows Trotter splashing the fizzy liquid over a tiled floor, before attempting to wipe up the mess.

However, traces of his blood were found on a pizza box, which led to him being charged.

Trotter, of East Vines, also burgled two homes in October.

In the second of those raids, police said he attacked the occupants - a husband, wife and child - when they returned home unexpectedly.

His DNA was found on a hat, dropped as he fled after pocketing jewellery and cash.

He also admitted stealing presents left under a tree at a hair salon during a break-in two days before Christmas.

Det Const Stu Havery, of Northumbria Police, said the serial burglar had caused "widespread misery".