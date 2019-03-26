Image copyright Bahr Academy Image caption During the first attack in January, intruders daubed racist graffiti on the prayer room walls

An Islamic education centre has been vandalised for the second time in as many months.

Copies of the Koran were torn up at Bahr Academy in Newcastle and the building was extensively damaged during a break-in at about 21:00 GMT on Monday.

In January, racist graffiti was daubed on the walls.

Police said the first attack was a hate crime and they were investigating whether the latest incident also was.

The centre's trustees said they wanted those involved to come to get to know its members, as talking could prevent further attacks.

Northumbria Police was called to the school on Benwell Lane by a neighbour who noticed suspicious activity.

Flammable liquid had also been poured on the floor and windows broken.

After the first attack, Muhammad Abdulmuheet said he was shocked when he saw the damage, which included a swastika daubed on one of the walls.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are aware of the impact incidents of this nature can have on the community and I want to be clear that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"High-visibility patrols will be taking place around the academy following this incident and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to those officers."