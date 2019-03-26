A police officer sacked after she used racist slurs in a takeaway has won her appeal to get her job back.

Drunken PC Katie Barratt was sacked from Northumbria Police after colleagues overheard her making racist insults while waiting for a pizza.

She appealed against the decision and an independent panel upheld a gross misconduct ruling.

However, an appeal panel ruled it was wrong to sack her and said other options should have been considered.

The incident happened at the Spice of Punjab in Newcastle during a Northumbria Police staff night out.

Diversity training

It is not believed staff at the takeaway heard PC Barratt's comments.

Ms Barratt has been ordered to complete additional equality and diversity training before resuming her role.

She is also now entitled to back pay, Northumbria Police confirmed.

Det Supt Sav Patsalos, head of Northumbria Police's professional standards department, said: "A second independent panel has overturned the decision to dismiss the officer, but they agreed the language she used was unacceptable and agreed with the finding of gross misconduct."