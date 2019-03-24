Image copyright Seahouses RNLI Image caption The couple had tried to cross an hour after the safe crossing time had ended

Two people in a campervan became stranded when they attempted to cross the Holy Island causeway at high tide.

The couple had to be rescued when their vehicle became submerged on the road, which is underwater twice every day.

They managed to escape and reach a refuge box. It is thought they did not realise it was unsafe to cross because they spoke little English.

Ian Clayton, from Seahouses RNLI, said: "We suspect that language problems may have contributed to this incident.

"Fortunately both were safely brought ashore and neither required medical assistance."

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The couple made their way to a refuge box

The couple were rescued just after 15:00 GMT. Safe crossing times to the island - also known as Lindisfarne - on Saturday were 08:20 until 13:50 and it was unsafe to cross until 20:50.

Northumberland County Council installed warning signs at either end of the mile-long causeway in 2012 in a bid to cut the number of strandings.

They display a message to check the tide tables followed by the safe crossing times.