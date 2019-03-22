Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Ethan Mountain confessed to a friend he had killed Mrs Hoggett, the court heard

A mentally ill teenager who stabbed a shop worker in a motiveless attack is to be detained indefinitely.

Ethan Mountain, 19, attacked 62-year-old Joan Hoggett at the One Stop shop in Fulwell, Sunderland, on 5 September 2018.

Paranoid schizophrenic, Mountain had admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Great grandmother Mrs Hoggett, suffered 19 stab wounds. Mountain is being detained under the Mental Health Act.

After the minute-long attack, Mountain left behind a holdall containing a hammer, a sheathed samurai sword, machetes and three knives.

Prosecutors had accepted he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, but argued he demonstrated rational behaviour in the hours before the killing.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joan Hoggett was approaching the end of her shift when she was attacked suffering 19 stab wounds

CCTV footage played to the jury showed a masked Mr Mountain, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, enter the shop and produce a knife.

He then stabbed Mrs Hoggett.

Mountain later told a friend he killed her because "the voices in his head told him to do it", jurors were told.

He had fled the scene on foot and a discarded blood-stained jacket was found in a garden.