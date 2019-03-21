Image caption The four-day Rednecks with Paychecks rally is held in Saint Jo, Texas

A British man has died after crashing in an off-road rally in Texas.

Steven Fairbairn, 25, from Newcastle, died in hospital on Saturday from multiple injuries after a 4x4 vehicle he was in crashed at the Rednecks with Paychecks Spring Break event.

He moved to Oklahoma in 2017 and had proposed to his partner two weeks ago.

Mr Fairbairn's family say they still have unanswered questions about Saturday's crash. The organisers have been approached for comment.

The death has been ruled an accident due to "blunt head trauma", according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

'Amazing young man'

Mr Fairbairn's fiancé Abbey Green told Dallas-based WFAA television: "I remember preparing for the worst but hoping so bad there was something they could do.

"It took a little while to find out where they were going to take him, but I knew that when it was a hospital that was 80 miles away, it wasn't good."

She said Mr Fairbairn, like others who attended the event, were asked to sign a waiver, which she described as "signing your life away".

Local media have reported the 4x4 he was driving collided head-on with another all-terrain vehicle at the festival in Saint Jo, 75 miles north-west of Dallas.

'Terrible accident'

His mother Lynne told the station: "He became the most amazing young man.

"We need somebody to come forward and tell us what has happened because we really don't know."

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Mr Fairbairn by his sister Angela, said he moved from Newcastle to Duncan about 18 months ago.

She said Mr Fairbairn was having a weekend away in Texas when he was involved in the "terrible accident".