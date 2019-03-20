Image caption Child cruelty charges against Claire Wallace and Mark Horwell were dropped

A police officer has admitted assaulting a child by repeatedly pouring water over their head.

West Yorkshire Police Det Sgt Mark Horwell, 49, and Claire Wallace, 41, of Northumbria Police, had denied child cruelty.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, those charges were dropped and Horwell, of Manor Oaks Tree, Sheffield, admitted common assault.

He was fined £300. The pair had been suspended from their respective forces.

The court heard the decorated counter-terrorism officer with 20 years' service will inevitably lose his job over the assault, which happened in August 2017.

The prosecution decided not to bring further charges against Ms Wallace.