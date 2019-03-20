Image caption Lynn Appleby was elected in the Sandhill ward in 2018

A city councillor barred from representing the Liberal Democrats after being accused of sharing offensive social media posts has quit.

Lynn Appleby was elected to Sunderland's Sandhill ward in the 2018 local elections.

But she was suspended from the party over the Facebook posts, which she apologised "unreservedly" for.

Ms Appleby has been approached for comment. The Liberal Democrats said she was leaving "in the right way".

The posts were shared in 2015.

She has now left her position as councillor. Voters will be able to elect a replacement in May's local elections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Good councillor'

Niall Hodson, leader of Sunderland City Council's opposition Lib Dem group, said: "She told the other members in advance and is doing it in a way that's right for the taxpayer.

"There will be no additional costs [for holding a by-election] because she doesn't feel it's fair on the people of Sandhill if she cannot devote her time to them - which I think is reasonable and speaks well of her.

"She has been a good councillor, done a lot of case work and leaves on good terms with the Liberal Democrat group."

Ms Appleby was elected while suspended and under investigation over the alleged posts.

She sat on the council as part of the Liberal Democrat and Others political group.

Sandhill residents will now need to elect two councillors in the 2 May ballot.