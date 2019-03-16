Tyne & Wear

Gateshead fire tackled by dozens of firefighters

  • 16 March 2019
A large fire has led to people being evacuated and a power cut to 300 properties in Gateshead.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said it had deployed 38 firefighters to the site.

The blaze started in business premises behind Westfield Terrace and Alexandra Road, near to Gateshead Corporation Sports and Social Club.

The fire service evacuated six people from nearby homes and urged residents to close doors and windows.

Northern Power said it expected supplies to be restored by 19:00 GMT.
