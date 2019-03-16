Blue lobster caught off Northumberland found new home
A rare blue lobster caught off the Northumberland coast is moving to a new home after being saved from the cooking pot.
The odds of finding one this colour are estimated to be one in two million.
The crustacean has been living in a fishmongers on North Shields Fish Quay but is to be rehomed at the Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth on Sunday.
Fishmonger Tony McLean, 38, said a light blue specimen was "very, very, very rare".
"It's the first one we've ever had," he said.
"Loads of people are coming to see him; the shop's been busier than ever."