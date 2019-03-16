Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Image caption The lobster has yet to be named but its friend on the right is fishmonger Tony McLean

A rare blue lobster caught off the Northumberland coast is moving to a new home after being saved from the cooking pot.

The odds of finding one this colour are estimated to be one in two million.

The crustacean has been living in a fishmongers on North Shields Fish Quay but is to be rehomed at the Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth on Sunday.

Fishmonger Tony McLean, 38, said a light blue specimen was "very, very, very rare".

"It's the first one we've ever had," he said.

"Loads of people are coming to see him; the shop's been busier than ever."

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Image caption The chance of finding a blue lobster is estimated to be one in two million