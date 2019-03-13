A man has been arrested over the death of a motorist who was killed in a crash on the A19 near Sunderland.

The 24-year-old suffered fatal injuries when his car crashed with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction with the A1231 shortly after midnight.

A stretch of the southbound carriageway of the A19 was closed until after 6am.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remained in custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.