Image copyright Ian Richardson Image caption The area is popular with dog walkers

A safety warning has been issued after a sinkhole appeared near a popular tourist attraction on the North East coast.

The 15ft (4.5m) deep hole was found near cliffs about 200 yards (182m) from Souter Lighthouse in South Shields.

The land, much of which is reclaimed colliery land, is owned by the National Trust, which said engineers and surveyors were on site.

A cordon has been put in place and people urged to stay well away.

Image copyright Ian Richardson Image caption The sinkhole is about 15ft deep

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said sinkholes in the area were "not uncommon" and that investigations were under way to determine what caused the latest hole.

She said: "We're urging people to be aware that the sinkhole has opened up on the cliff tops of Whitburn Coastal Park, just north of The Wherry.

"A safety barrier has been erected around it. We are warning people to please stick to the main path, keep dogs under close control and keep an eye on children"

The area around the lighthouse, known locally as The Leas, is popular with dog walkers and is home to wildlife including Kittiwakes, Fulmar, Cormorants, Shags and Guillemots.

The lighthouse itself was opened in 1871 and features a metal and glass domed lantern room which were added in 1915.

It was decommissioned by Trinity House in 1988 and attracts almost 30,000 visitors a year.