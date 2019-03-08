Image copyright Google Image caption Northumbria Police apologised for the cases not going ahead at court

The home secretary has been asked to intervene after three trafficking, grooming and rape trials collapsed because of police failings.

Fourteen people, who denied the charges, were found not guilty after Northumbria Police did not secure evidence properly or meet strict investigations guidelines.

The force has launched a review.

The Conservative MP for Berwick Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she had asked for an "urgent" meeting with Sajid Javid.

Northumberland County Council deputy leader Wayne Daley has also tweeted the home secretary, calling for his help over the "outrageous situation".

There had earlier been calls for Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird to make a public statement.

On Thursday she said "operational issues in specific cases are solely in the remit of the chief constable, and police and crime commissioners must not interfere".

She would liaise with the chief constable as the force's inquiry progressed, she said.

'Put things right'

But on Friday she issued an updated statement saying she would take her "own action" including a possible further inquiry if she was not satisfied.

"Northumbria Police got this wrong" and the alleged victims had been "let down", she said.

But Newcastle city councillor Greg Stone said she was "accountable", as someone in charge of police standards and performance.

She should meet the alleged victims and explain "what's gone wrong and what she's going to do to put things right", he said.

Three linked trials were due to take place as part of the force's Operation Optic.

The operation had investigated allegations that a group of 13 men and one woman had groomed, raped and trafficked three girls in Newcastle, one of whom was 12.

The first of the trials at Newcastle Crown Court ended on Tuesday after concerns about the gathering of evidence were raised.