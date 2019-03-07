Glanton villagers return home after explosives probe
People in a Northumberland village have been allowed to return home, 48 hours after a teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing or making an explosive device.
The 17-year-old boy was held after emergency services attended a fire at a property in South View, Glanton, at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Four homes were evacuated and officers put in place a 50m (150ft) cordon.
The teenager remains in custody, Northumbria Police said.
A number of "potentially hazardous substances" were found inside the property.
Det Ch Insp Jamie Pitt said the cordon had since been "significantly reduced" and he thanked residents for their co-operation.