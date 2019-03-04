Image caption A cordon was put in place at the scene as a precaution

A man has been charged over the discovery of a suspicious package in the centre of Newcastle.

Officers who responded to a disturbance in Westgate Road on Friday also found a suspicious package which turned out to be a decommissioned hand grenade.

A 60-year-old Gateshead man has been charged with threats to kill and communicating false information about a bomb hoax.

He is due before magistrates in Bedlington later.

A second man, aged 35, was also arrested and has been released pending further inquiries.

No-one was reported hurt.