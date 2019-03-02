Image caption A cordon, which was put in place around the scene as a precaution, has been heavily reduced and all roads reopened

A man has been arrested after suspicious package was found in Newcastle.

Officers were called to Westgate Road at 13:43 GMT on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, a suspicious package was found and removed by a bomb disposal team, Northumbria Police said.

A 60-year-old man arrested at the scene remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries. Nobody was injured.

A cordon, which was put in place around the scene as a precaution, has been heavily reduced and all roads reopened, police said.