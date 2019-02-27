Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected gunman was driven away from the scene in a blue Rover 75

A seventh person has been arrested as part of an attempted murder probe after a gun was fired at a van.

The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.

Northumbria Police said the suspected gunman was driven off in a Rover 75 which was later found burnt out.

Six people previously arrested were released under investigation. Police said they arrested a man in the Kenton area on Wednesday.

Supt Karl Wilson said the man had been arrested as part of a "planned operation" but did not say what he had been arrested on suspicion of.

He said: "He has been taken into police custody and is assisting officers with the ongoing investigation."