Tyne & Wear

Seventh arrest over Newcastle van shooting

  • 27 February 2019
Junction of Windsor Way and Brunton Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The suspected gunman was driven away from the scene in a blue Rover 75

A seventh person has been arrested as part of an attempted murder probe after a gun was fired at a van.

The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.

Northumbria Police said the suspected gunman was driven off in a Rover 75 which was later found burnt out.

Six people previously arrested were released under investigation. Police said they arrested a man in the Kenton area on Wednesday.

Supt Karl Wilson said the man had been arrested as part of a "planned operation" but did not say what he had been arrested on suspicion of.

He said: "He has been taken into police custody and is assisting officers with the ongoing investigation."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites