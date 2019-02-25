Tyne & Wear

Six arrested over Newcastle van shooting

  • 25 February 2019
Junction of Windsor Way and Brunton Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The suspected gunman was driven away from the scene in a blue Rover 75

Six people have been arrested as part of an attempted murder probe after a gun was fired at a van.

The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.

Police said the suspected gunman was driven off in a Rover 75 which was later found burnt out.

Six people have been arrested - two on suspicion of attempted murder and four on suspicion of assisting an offender - and released under investigation.

Northumbria Police said they were taken into custody following an operation in the West End of the city.

