Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected gunman was driven away from the scene in a blue Rover 75

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after what is thought to have been a gun was fired at a van on Tyneside.

The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at about 07:25 GMT.

The driver was unhurt.

Police say a man fled from the junction of Windsor Way junction and Brunton Lane in a Rover 75 later found burnt out on South Benwell Road.

Supt Deborah Alderson, of Northumbria Police, said she was "very concerned" by the incident.

"This took place in a very busy area of Newcastle in the middle of a well-used road and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses," she added.

Windsor Way was closed closed to traffic while investigators examined the area.