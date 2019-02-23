Attempted murder probe launched after van attacked
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after what is thought to have been a gun was fired at a van on Tyneside.
The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at about 07:25 GMT.
The driver was unhurt.
Police say a man fled from the junction of Windsor Way junction and Brunton Lane in a Rover 75 later found burnt out on South Benwell Road.
Supt Deborah Alderson, of Northumbria Police, said she was "very concerned" by the incident.
"This took place in a very busy area of Newcastle in the middle of a well-used road and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses," she added.
Windsor Way was closed closed to traffic while investigators examined the area.