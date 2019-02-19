Image copyright Reuters

A British man flew from the Czech Republic to Newcastle on the wrong passport after accidentally taking his friend's and leaving him stranded.

Allan Poole, 43, from Whitley Bay, travelled from Prague to Newcastle via Amsterdam on a KLM flight.

The passport was checked at least four times during the journey, but the mistake was not picked up.

Mr Poole's friend, Steve Vincent, 43, also from Whitley Bay, is now getting help from UK officials to get home.

It has emerged that Border control agents who checked Mr Poole's passport when leaving the Schengen area at Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, and UK immigration officials who checked it when he arrived in Newcastle did not identify the mistake.

KLM staff at the boarding gate in Amsterdam also did not notice the name on his boarding card did not match the passport.

Mr Vincent tweeted KLM asking, "Hey KLM you let my friend travel from Prague to Newcastle on my passport (after we swapped by mistake).

"You shouldn't have let him on the plane. I'm trapped in Prague. What are you going to do about it?"

A spokesman for the British Embassy in Prague said it was not unusual for people to travel on other people's passports.

He said: "People do travel on (the wrong passport), they don't get checked when they come out and stuff like that.

"It's quite common actually, to be honest with you, people do travel on other people's passports accidentally, it does happen.

"Border controls sometimes don't look, I don't know for what reason."

Mr Poole said no-one noticed he was travelling on the wrong passport and he only realised himself when he got back to the UK.

The British Embassy spokesman said staff would assist Mr Vincent in obtaining an emergency travel document.

KLM and Schiphol Airport have been approached for comment.