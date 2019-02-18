Image caption Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said he had to keep the service sustainable for the future

Fire chiefs have agreed to delay cost-cutting plans which could have seen up to 70 jobs axed across Tyne and Wear.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority says savings of more than £3m need to be made between now and 2021.

The authority has gone ahead with proposals to move some appliances from Tyneside to Sunderland and Washington, which will save about £717,000.

However, it postponed further planned job cuts pending further talks with the government over more funding.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which mounted a protest ahead of the authority meeting, said it "cautiously welcomed" the decision.

Russ King, of the FBU said: "We still have to remind people that what has been agreed today still involves some cuts.

"We will do all we can to assist in lobbying the government to ensure that we get more money."