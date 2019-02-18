Image copyright Google Image caption Attacks were reported at sites across the city including Newgate Street

A man has been charged following reports of a cyclist spraying women with an unknown substance.

Nine women reported being targeted by a cyclist in Newcastle.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said police believed the liquid was soap rather than any kind of noxious substance, but inquiries are ongoing.

A 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with nine counts of common assault. He is due before North Tyneside magistrates on Wednesday.