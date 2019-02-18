Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Richard lee had denied murder but was found guilty

A man who stabbed another man to death in a dispute over motorbikes must serve at least 19 years in prison.

Richard Alexander Lee, 25, murdered Ryan Thompson, 25, in Sacriston on 1 September.

Lee was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years at Newcastle Crown Court after being convicted of murder and possession of a weapon.

Durham Police said he armed himself with a knife when he went to confront youths who were stealing motorbikes.

Mr Thompson, who owned the motorbikes, arrived a few minutes later and an altercation took place between the two men in which Lee stabbed his victim in the chest.

Det Ch Insp Lee Gosling said it was a "particularly tragic case".