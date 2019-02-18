Sacriston stab murderer jailed for 19 years
A man who stabbed another man to death in a dispute over motorbikes must serve at least 19 years in prison.
Richard Alexander Lee, 25, murdered Ryan Thompson, 25, in Sacriston on 1 September.
Lee was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years at Newcastle Crown Court after being convicted of murder and possession of a weapon.
Durham Police said he armed himself with a knife when he went to confront youths who were stealing motorbikes.
Mr Thompson, who owned the motorbikes, arrived a few minutes later and an altercation took place between the two men in which Lee stabbed his victim in the chest.
Det Ch Insp Lee Gosling said it was a "particularly tragic case".