Image caption Ryan Thompson died on Gregson Street in Sacriston

A man has been found guilty of murdering another man who died from stab wounds.

Richard Alexander Lee had denied killing Ryan Thompson in Sacriston and possessing an offensive weapon.

But jurors at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty of both counts.

Mr Thompson, 25, died at the scene of the attack in Gregson Street on 1 September. Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, is due to be sentenced later.