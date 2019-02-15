Man found guilty of Sacriston stabbing murder
- 15 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man who died from stab wounds.
Richard Alexander Lee had denied killing Ryan Thompson in Sacriston and possessing an offensive weapon.
But jurors at Newcastle Crown Court found him guilty of both counts.
Mr Thompson, 25, died at the scene of the attack in Gregson Street on 1 September. Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, is due to be sentenced later.