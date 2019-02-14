Image copyright Familiy photograph Image caption George Bilclough's family said he would "forever be missed"

A man who was hit by a bus while driving his mobility scooter has died.

George Bilclough, 53, of Elswick, was on Blackett Street, Newcastle, shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Bilclough, known as Geordie, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His family said he "fought a good fight but lost in the end" and would "forever be missed".

He had been crossing the road at the time of the crash, said police, who are appealing for witnesses.