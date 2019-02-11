Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Chesterfield pub shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday

Two men have been charged after a man died following a brawl outside a pub.

Anthony Richardson, 46, was found outside the Chesterfield pub on Newcastle's Elswick Road on Thursday and died the following day in hospital.

Thomas Brand, 44, of Westmorland Road, Newcastle, was charged with manslaughter and Nathan Aldus, 28, of Shelley Avenue, South Shields, with causing grievous bodily harm.

They will appear before North Tyneside magistrates later.

A 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were arrested remain under investigation, Northumbria Police said.