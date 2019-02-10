Image caption The find was was reported on a train travelling to South Hylton in Sunderland

A train operator had to withdraw a service after human faeces were found in a carriage.

The Tyne and Wear Metro train was taken out of service after someone "covered three seats" with excrement.

Its driver closed off a carriage of the Sunderland-bound train after the discovery at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

The train was then "immediately" taken back to a depot at Newcastle to be cleaned, operator Nexus said.

A spokesman apologised to customers and said CCTV was being examined in an effort to find those responsible.

He added: "Incidents like this are rare, but when they do occur the comfort and safety of our customers is our top priority."