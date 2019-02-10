Tyne & Wear

Tyne and Wear Metro: Service pulled after faeces found

  • 10 February 2019
Metro train
Image caption The find was was reported on a train travelling to South Hylton in Sunderland

A train operator had to withdraw a service after human faeces were found in a carriage.

The Tyne and Wear Metro train was taken out of service after someone "covered three seats" with excrement.

Its driver closed off a carriage of the Sunderland-bound train after the discovery at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

The train was then "immediately" taken back to a depot at Newcastle to be cleaned, operator Nexus said.

A spokesman apologised to customers and said CCTV was being examined in an effort to find those responsible.

He added: "Incidents like this are rare, but when they do occur the comfort and safety of our customers is our top priority."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites