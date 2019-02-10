Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Chesterfield pub on 7 February

A man who died following a brawl outside a Newcastle pub has been named by murder inquiry police.

Anthony Richardson, 46, was found outside the Chesterfield pub on Elswick Road at 18:05 GMT on Thursday following reports of a fight. He died on Friday.

Two arrested men, aged 28 and 44, remain in custody, while a 27-year old man and a 30-year-old woman have been released while inquiries continue.

Police said Mr Richardson's family were "understandably devastated".

Det Insp Ed Small, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a tragic incident that has resulted in Anthony's death. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

"Anthony's family are understandably devastated by what has happened and they are being supported by a team of specialist officers.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they try to come to terms with their loss."