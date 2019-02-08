Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Chesterfield pub

A murder investigation is under way after a man was attacked in Newcastle and later died.

The 46-year-old was found injured outside the Chesterfield pub on Elswick Road at 18:05 GMT on Thursday following reports of a brawl.

Four people who were arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the incident remain in police custody.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.

Det Insp Ed Small said: "Our thoughts are with [the victim's] friends and family at this difficult time."